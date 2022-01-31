A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Tuesday Night, Wednesday into Thursday for moderate to heavy wintry precipitation, strong winds and bitter cold temperatures. Here’s a look at the latest snowfall forecast for Oklahoma. Stay tuned to the very latest weather updates as this is a changing situation. Also travel on roads will likely becomes hazardous in many areas and a significant ice storm seems possible in southeastern OK.
Arctic Snow Blast expected in Oklahoma. Here’s the latest snowfall forecast.
