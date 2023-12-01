Here’s the weather map for Saturday afternoon. Going down to Big D for the OSU football game you can expect nice weather with temps near 70 degrees! However, if you are leaving very early Saturday AM watch for areas of fog and freezing fog here in Oklahoma! Temps will warm above freezing heading south into southern OK in the morning. Be safe!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now