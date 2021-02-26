Areas of Dense Fog Friday Night and Saturday Morning

Skies will gradually clear Friday, from west to east across the state. Western Oklahoma will be warmer in the upper 50s while eastern Oklahoma will stay cooler in the upper 40s. OKC will climb to the low to mid 50s with a light southwesterly wind. Areas of dense fog will form tonight through Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be split with sunshine west and clouds east. Western Oklahoma will climb to the low 70s. Southeastern Oklahoma will stay in the 50s with scattered showers. Isolated showers are possible for OKC.

A cold front sweeps across Oklahoma Saturday night, sparking scattered, light showers. Sunday will be cooler in the low 50s. Another system arrives late Monday bringing rain through early Tuesday. A light winter mix is possible for portions of western Oklahoma early Tuesday. Stay tuned for the latest!