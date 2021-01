As predicted, that big winter storm tracked south of Oklahoma! Very heavy snow fell across portions of TX, LA, MS, AL over this past weekend. Some of these places hardly ever see snow at all! Only light snow / flurries over parts of Oklahoma. Here’s a look at the latest snow cover map. You can see the path of the heaviest snow very clearly all the way thru the Dixie States! Jon Slater

