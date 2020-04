Another storm system produced more severe weather this past Friday. Most of these reports large hail and high winds. However, there were a few tornado reports in northeastern TX and 1 tornado report in far southeastern OK! The weather is much better this weekend! Looking down the road on the long range forecast another chance for t’storms Tuesday and then about 10 days down the road along about Monday May 4th watching a stronger system. Stay tuned folks it’s our severe weather season Jon Slater

