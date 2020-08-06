August Heat and Humidity Returns

Thursday will be warmer in the low 90s with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s! Winds will be breezy out of the south or southeast under partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms are possible. Lows tonight will be warmer with lows in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms are possible for northwestern and for eastern Oklahoma.

Skies will clear Friday with warmer temperatures in the mid 90s and a heat index to the upper 90s with a breezy south wind. Hot and humid conditions will continue through next week with seasonal highs in the mid 90s. Pop-up storms are possible Monday through Thursday.