After a record-breaking warm start this morning, we’ll see great weather today.

I’m tracking sunny skies, breezy winds and warm weather.

Highs Monday will be in the mid-to-upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Winds will be breezy with southerly gusts about 10-20 mph, but no where near as windy as the weekend.

Chilly and breezy tonight. Overnight lows will be a mix of 30’s and 40’s.

Rain chances return late Tuesday and early Wednesday.