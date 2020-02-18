Back to a Winter feeling next few days! Light wintry precipitation possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

Good afternoon folks. Clouds are breaking up and many parts of Oklahoma will see some sunshine this afternoon. However, chilly north winds behind the cold front that came thru last night is a factor heading outside. Highs this afternoon will range from 40s north to 50s south with the north winds making it feel colder.

Watching our next system coming in from the west Wednesday night into Thursday. Right now this system is lacking moisture so only expecting very light precipitation across portions of the state. Light snow seems likely across the OK Panhandle into northern OK Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Amounts will be light but can’t rule out up to 1 inch of snow accumulation near the OK / KS border. The precipitation has a hard time making it into central OK with only a very light wintry mix or flurries possible in OKC Thursday morning. Light rain is possible in southern OK Wednesday into Thursday as well.

A stronger storm system with much more moisture is heading this way for the weekend. At this time it looks like temps warm up enough for mainly a rain event this weekend.

Stay tuned to the changing weather right here as well as Oklahoma’s News 4 on the TV side. Jon Slater