After a record-breaking wet start to the month of July, we will see a break in the rain and storms this weekend.

Saturday will be sunny, hot and muggy. Highs will climb into the upper 80’s to mid-90’s.

With the excess humidity, it will feel like the 100’s again.

Some rain and storm chances across Western Oklahoma.

Mild and muggy tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-70’s.

Sunny and HOT again Sunday. Highs back in the 90’s.

We will see the excess and DANGEROUS heat return next week.