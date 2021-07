After a great stretch of weather in the 80’s, we’ll see highs back in the 90’s today.

We’ll see sunny skies and hotter temps this afternoon.

Highs will be in the low-to-mid 90’s with southerly winds from 10-20 mph.

Mild tonight with overnight lows in the low 70’s.

The weekend still looks good… but early next week we’ll see some rain chances AND it looks like the Heat Dome will move in.

-Damien