Good morning! A snapshot of radar just after 6 AM shows an area of light snow / flurries moving southeast at 25 MPH across northeastern OK. Some minor snow accumulations on grassy surfaces possible from Tulsa to the northeast. Temps above freezing! It becomes totally sunny today with gusty north winds and chilly temps 40s and 50s! Back to reality!
