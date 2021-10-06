Beautiful Fall Weather Wednesday

Wednesday will be pleasant with sunshine, light winds and seasonal highs in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible in far eastern Oklahoma. Tonight will be clear, cool and calm with lows in the low 50s. A south breeze returns tomorrow, marking the start of our warming trend. Highs will jump to the mid 80s Thursday and near 90 on Friday and Saturday! Winds increase this weekend, triggering a high fire danger.

Our next storm system arrives Sunday, bringing showers and storms Sunday night and a cool-down Monday. Another system arrives Tuesday, bringing more showers and storms. This round could have severe weather- stay tuned for the latest!