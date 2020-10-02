Beautiful Fall Weekend, Minimal Rain Chances

Friday will be beautiful with mild highs in the low 70s, sunshine and a light southeasterly wind. Western Oklahoma will have high fire danger due to dry air and increasing winds. Tonight will be breezy, cool and mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s. A cold front will sweep across the state Saturday, resulting in the 60s north and the 80s south. Clouds will increase and most locations will have low rain chances. South central and southeastern Oklahoma will have the best rain chance, late Saturday and overnight, with under a quarter of an inch of rain.

Sunday marks the start of the Virtual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Run to Remember and the weather will be fantastic with a cool start and a mild finish. Temperatures will continue to climb next week, nearing 90 by Wednesday! Dry conditions prevail and fire danger will be a growing concern.