Beautiful Monday followed by cold and snow midweek

Say it isn’t snow! After a very nice Monday, a strong front drops temps and brings snow Tuesday and Wednesday. Between the two days, we could see an inch west to a dusting central.

Expect light winds and mostly sunny skies Monday with highs in the middle 60s.

We will be in the middle 30s Tuesday and Wednesday with light snow mainly northwest Tuesday, and west and central on Wednesday. Between the two days, we could see an inch west to a dusting central. We will continue watching closely!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett