Thanksgiving will be beautiful with mild highs in the mid 60s, a south breeze and sunshine. Clouds will increase late in the day. A dry, cold front moves across the state tonight, dropping lows to the mid 30s. A strong north wind will drop wind chills to the teens and 20s. Friday will be colder in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.

A strong storm system arrives this weekend. Freezing drizzle is possible in northwestern Oklahoma Saturday morning. A few slick spots are possible on bridges and overpasses but warm ground temperatures should prevent any major travel issues.

Sleet and snow will move across northwestern Oklahoma Saturday morning and the roads could turn slushy. A cold, soaking rain will move into central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon. There is a narrow window of opportunity for sleet and snow mixing with rain early Sunday in central Oklahoma, including the Metro. No accumulation is expected. Precipitation moves out of the state by mid morning Sunday. The rest of the day will be cold and breezy with highs in the 30s and 40s.

A hard freeze is likely early Monday with lows in the teens and 20s. Another storm system arrives late next week. Stay tuned for the latest!