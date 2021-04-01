Beautiful Thursday, Fire Danger Returns Friday

Thursday will be beautiful with light winds, sunshine and seasonal highs in the upper 60s! Lows will drop to the low 40s tonight. Winds and clouds will increase tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. Strong winds and dry air will create near-critical fire weather conditions, especially west. Temperatures will continue to climb this weekend to the mid to upper 70s with a breezy south wind and mostly sunny skies.

Our next storm arrives Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and storms and a big cool-down. Stay tuned for the latest!