Beautiful Thursday, Severe Storms and Flooding Next Week

Thursday will be picture-perfect with sunshine, mild highs and light winds. Tomorrow will be mild and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Severe storms are possible in northwestern Oklahoma late Friday with wind and hail as the main threats. Showers and storms will continue through Saturday morning. A few storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds. There will be a break Saturday afternoon with gradually clearing skies, strong south winds and warm highs in the upper 70s.

Next week will be stormy with rain chances every day. Severe weather and flooding will be possible…stay tuned for the latest!