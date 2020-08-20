Beautiful Weather Continues!

Thursday will be beautiful with another round of below normal highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay light out of the southeast. Lows will drop to the low 60s under mostly clear skies. A few showers or storms are possible in northwestern Oklahoma. Isolated showers and storms are possible across the western half of Oklahoma Friday afternoon. Highs will once again stay below normal in the upper 80s.

As the heat dome nears, temperatures will climb to the low to mid 90s this weekend through next week. Storm chances return late next week.