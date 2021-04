Look for clear skies and cool temps tonight. As light winds turn southerly, expect lows in the middle 40s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm, and windy. Highs will be near 80. A few more clouds and wind can be expected Monday.

Tuesday, our next system comes and brings a chance for severe weather from the afternoon through the overnight into Wednesday. All hazards are possible, stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett