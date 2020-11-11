Beautiful Weather for Veterans Day

After a brisk start, Wednesday will be cool and calm with light winds, sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Tonight will not be as cold with lows around 40 degrees. A cold front will sweep across the state Thursday, bringing a strong north wind in the afternoon. Temperatures will still climb to the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Our next system arrives Friday bringing scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. The best storm chances will be Friday night through early Saturday. The rest of Saturday will be sunny and mild in the low 70s. Another front will sweep across the state Saturday night and Sunday will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler in the upper 50s. Next week will be dry and mild with a gradual warming trend.

