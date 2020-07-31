Beautiful Weather on the Way!

I can see clearly now, the rain is gone! Friday will feel fantastic with drier air filtering in behind yesterday’s cold front. Highs will be more than 10 degrees below normal in the low 80s with a breezy north wind. Skies will clear from west to east across the state. Light winds, clear skies and drier air will allow temperatures to drop to the low to mid 60s by Saturday morning!

This weekend will be beautiful with unseasonably cool highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. There is a small chance for showers and storms Sunday, mainly north. The first week of August will stay below normal with our next storm system arriving around Thursday and Friday.