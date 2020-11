Thursday will be picture-perfect with sunshine, light winds and highs in the 70s! Lows drop to the low 50s with fog, mist and drizzle tonight through Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and mild with a breezy south wind. Winds increase this weekend ahead of our next storm system. Isolated showers are possible Sunday, Monday and early Tuesday. Colder air moves in Tuesday afternoon and Veteran’s Day will be in the 50s. Two more systems will follow. Stay tuned for the latest!

