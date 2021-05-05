Beautiful Weather Wednesday and Thursday!

Wednesday will be beautiful with sunshine, light winds and mild highs in the low to mid 70s! A few showers are possible in northern Oklahoma. Isolated showers are possible tonight, moving southeast across the state. Lows will drop to the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow will be pleasant with a north breeze and warmer highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Strong south winds return Friday, boosting highs to the upper 70s. Isolated showers and storms are possible. Saturday will be warm and windy with isolated storms. Some severe weather is possible late Saturday, stay tuned for the latest! The best rain chance will be across northern Oklahoma Saturday night through early Sunday. Mother’s Day will be much cooler in the mid 60s with a strong north wind. Scattered showers and storms develop Monday through Wednesday with unseasonably cool highs in the 60s.