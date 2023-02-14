Behind the morning rain look for clearing skies, very windy, mild and dry as a dry line surges east across western and central Oklahoma! A Wind Advisory is up thru 6 PM today with SW/W winds 25-35 gusts to 55 MPH! This will also increase the fire danger! The winds will quickly fade as the Sun sets this evening with clear skies for evening plans. Happy Valentine’s Day! Stay tuned!

