Below average temps stick around!

Our interesting Summer weather pattern continues with more storm chances and cooler than average temps!

Sunday night, any isolated storms will fade away. Expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.

It will be below average Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will be low in central Oklahoma, but higher west and northwest, especially in the afternoon.

More storm chances continue through the upcoming week with temps largely in the 80s. Any storms may be strong with gusty winds and small hail.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett