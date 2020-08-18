Below Normal Temperatures Continue!

Highs Tuesday will only climb to the upper 80s, more than 5 degrees below normal! Winds will stay light out of the northeast under sunny skies. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 60s under mostly clear skies. Highs tomorrow will only climb to the mid 80s with a northeasterly breeze. Widely scattered showers and storms will drop south across the western half of the state tomorrow. Northwestern Oklahoma will have the best opportunity for rain.

Temperatures will steadily climb, returning to seasonal temperatures by this weekend in the mid 90s. Long range models suggest we will stay dry and hot through next week.