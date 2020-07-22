Below Normal Temps and Pop-Up Storms Wednesday

Highs Wednesday will be more than 5 degrees below normal under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon with the best chance in southeastern Oklahoma. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe with locally heavy rain. Lows tonight will drop to the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will be a repeat of today with highs in the upper 80s, mostly cloudy skies and isolated storms.

We will dry out and heat up this weekend with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index over 100 degrees. A cold front may move in next Tuesday, bringing storm chances and a nice cool-down!