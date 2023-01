We’ll see the BEST weather of the year (so far) today.

I’m tracking sunny skies, light winds and mild temperatures today.

Highs will be a mix of upper-50’s to low-60’s.

Breezy and cold tonight… Overnight lows will dip into the mid-30’s with wind chills in the 20’s.

Sunny warm and windy the next few days with highs in the 60’s.

Next chance of rain moves in on Wednesday.