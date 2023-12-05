Looking at the long range forecast…Better moisture chances with the weather pattern developing later next week! It’s still a long way off but the upper level pattern may be more favorable for widespread moisture later next week. It’s a cut-off low developing that cold mean rain and snow chances down the road. At this time the wintery precip is more likely across the western high plains of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles and maybe far western OK. Rain seems to be the main threat in OKC. Watching closely! We need the moisture!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction