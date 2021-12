BOSTON (StudyFinds.org) - Redheads have a reputation for being hot-tempered. They also are said to have a higher pain threshold than others. Although there may not be scientific proof of their short fuse, according to a recent study, there may be some science behind their pain tolerance. Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have shed light as to why those with red hair respond differently to some types of pain than those with different colored hair.

Specialized skin cells, called melanocytes, are responsible for producing different skin pigmentations and hair colors. Those with red hair – animals and humans alike – have slightly different protein receptors on the surface of their melanocytes. Previous research from MGH shows that when these receptors do not function properly, as in redheads, it causes decreased pigmentation.