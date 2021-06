After another warm start this morning, we will see sunny skies, strong winds and hot weather today.

Storms will develop this afternoon across Western and Northwestern Oklahoma.

The severe threat will be low, but some storms will have a hail and wind threat.

The storms will move into the OKC Metro after sunset.

This will kick off a wet stretch of weather that will last as we head into next week.

The severe threat looks low, but flooding rainfall will be possible.

-Damien