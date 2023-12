OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a mild and rainy start, we will see nice weather today.

Partly cloudy, windy and mild Christmas Eve. Highs will climb into the 60’s this afternoon.

A cold front will sweep across the state today. We will see a low chance of rain and storms this evening.

Cold and windy tonight. Lows will dip below freezing with wind chills in the teens for parts of the state tonight.

Sunny and chilly Christmas Day. Highs will only make it into the mid-40;s.