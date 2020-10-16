Big Changes This Weekend

A strong cold front came through the state last night, bringing cooler temps and windy conditions. Going forward, we have some cool weather followed by a warmer weekend.

Thursday night, look for clear skies and cool lows around 40. A few 30s may be found north with patchy frost NE and in the panhandle.

Cooler morning weather with a mild afternoon is expected Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

The latest drought update shows dire conditions in far western Oklahoma. Here's the latest.

Finally, some low rain chances return to the forecast Monday through Wednesday of next week. Highs will warm through the 70s and 80s this weekend lasting into early next week.