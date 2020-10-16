Big Changes This Weekend

Friday will be beauti-FALL with sunshine, light south winds and highs in the upper 60s! Winds will increase overnight Friday with lows in the upper 40s. Saturday will be windy and much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Sunday. Temperatures will drop to the 50s in the afternoon with a strong north wind. Areas of drizzle will form across the state. Monday will stay nearly 10 degrees below normal in the mid 60s. Temperatures will climb to the 70s and 80s Tuesday through Thursday before a stronger front arrives Friday.