The Oklahoma drought continues to worsen, especially for those in northern and southern parts of the state. The good news is that several waves of rain are on the way this week.

Clouds will increase Monday with rain beginning Monday night. Waves of heavy rain and thunder will continue off and on through Thursday with good rainfall totals likely.

After a brief warmup to near 80 next weekend, a pre-Halloween front will bring temps to the 40s for highs!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett