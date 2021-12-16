Big temp drops are here, but highs remain above average!

After a 20 to 30 degree temp drop from Wednesday’s record breaking highs, we are cooler, but still above normal (for now).

Thursday, look for an increase in clouds with showers possible tonight, spreading from south to north. Lows will be in the middle 40s.

Temps remain about 10 degrees above average Friday with scattered showers. A rumble of thunder is possible. Unfortunately for western Oklahoma, rain doesn’t look likely as the drought worsens.

Expect a dry, but chilly weekend with highs in the middle 40s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett