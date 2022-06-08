Several inches of heavy rainfall hit western and central Oklahoma during and just after the Wednesday morning rush hour. To make matters worse, these same areas experienced flooding just yesterday, so in many spots, rivers and streams were already running high prior to the morning flood!

Here’s today’s and a 48 hour total of rainfall, notice how they almost perfectly align!

48 Hour rainfall totals pushed half a foot in some areas as rain began to push east Wednesday afternoon. While more rain and storms are likely Thursday night into Friday morning, we should get a brief break Thursday morning and afternoon.

Here’s one of the hardest hit spots, Norman.

Turn around, don’t drown!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett