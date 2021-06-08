Big Warming Trend This Week

WILSON, Okla. (KFOR) - The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says one person was killed and four others injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in Carter County.

According to the accident report, 35-year-old Dustin R. Bulla was driving a 1995 Dodge Ram 3500 southbound on Keller Road just north of Memorial Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when he went left of center on a hillcrest and struck a 2011 Honda Odyssey.