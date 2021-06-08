Big Warming Trend This Week

Tuesday will be warmer in the mid 80s with a heat index near 90 degrees. A pop-up storm is possible, mainly for eastern Oklahoma. Skies will stay cloudy with a light southeast wind. Lows tonight will drop to the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Areas of fog and drizzle will be possible through early Wednesday. The afternoon will be partly sunny and warmer in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A pop-up storm will be possible, mainly east. Temperatures peak Friday in the low 90s before a cold front arrives early Saturday. A few storms will be possible. Temperatures will only drop back a few degrees this weekend.