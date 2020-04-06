Big Warming Trend through Mid-Week

A warming trend begins Monday and will peak on Wednesday. Even with cloud cover, temperatures will climb to the mid 70s for central Oklahoma and the low 80s to the west. Winds will pick up to 20 mph out of the south. Lows will drop to the low to mid 60s under cloudy skies. Winds will stay breezy out of the south. The sunshine returns Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s statewide. Highs peak Wednesday in the upper 80s to lower 90s!

Our next front arrives Wednesday night and temperatures will drop to the low 60s Thursday afternoon. Our next system arrives late week bringing scattered showers and storms for Friday and Saturday. A bigger front moves through late Saturday, dropping highs to the 50s for Easter. With the exception of a few early showers, Easter Sunday appears to be dry. Stay tuned for the latest!