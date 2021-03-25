Big warmup arrives Friday, weekend cold front soon to follow

Southerly winds will return late Thursday night, which will kick off a warmup that will last into the weekend.

Look for clear skies overnight with lows early Friday in the low to middle 40s.

Wind will be an issue Friday. Along with low humidity values, expect extreme fire danger almost statewide. Look for warm temps in the middle 70s.

Saturday, a weak front will pull through, lowering temps slightly in the afternoon. There is a low risk of afternoon storms, mainly south and east of OKC.

Our next chance for storms comes Monday and Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett