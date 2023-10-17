As south winds increase, tonight will not be as cold as last night with lows in the 40s. A dry, cold front will sweep across the state tomorrow with highs ranging from the low 70s north to the low 80s south. Temperatures will stay above average through early next week with some highs in the 80s!

Two storm systems arrive next week, increasing storm chances and bringing a cool down. A tropical storm system moving through Mexico could enhance our rainfall. Some severe weather is possible as well. Stay tuned for the latest!