OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Winter Storm Warnings up and going across a large portion of Oklahoma for late tonight, Wednesday and thru Thursday.

Heavy forms of wintry precipitation Likely.

Freezing rain, sleet and snow will cause hazardous travel conditions.

Ice Storm SE OK, heavy snow OKC! Please check back for all the latest weather updates as we go forward. New data is coming in and there could be some changes you need to know about! Stay safe!