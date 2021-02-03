Bitter cold air on hold – for now

Bitter cold air will stay north of the state this weekend, however, its arrival looks likely later next week.

Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low 40s. Winds will turn northwest and become breezy late.

Temps will be cooler Thursday with a slight rebound Friday into the weekend. Conditions look dry into the weekend.

Next week, precip chances return along with very cold air making its way into the state. Highs may be in the 20s and 30s with overnight lows in the single digits and teens! Stay tuned!


-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

64° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 45°

Thursday

48° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 48° 30°

Friday

55° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 55° 33°

Saturday

57° / 33°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 30% 57° 33°

Sunday

41° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 41° 27°

Monday

29° / 23°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 30% 29° 23°

Tuesday

26° / 17°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 30% 26° 17°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
62°

60°

7 PM
Clear
1%
60°

59°

8 PM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear/Wind
1%
57°

57°

10 PM
Mostly Clear/Wind
1%
57°

57°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
57°

57°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
57°

57°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
2%
57°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
57°

56°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
56°

56°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
56°

54°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

50°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

44°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
2%
44°

43°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
2%
43°

44°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
44°

46°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
46°

47°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
47°

48°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
48°

50°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
50°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

51°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

