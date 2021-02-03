Bitter cold air on hold – for now

Bitter cold air will stay north of the state this weekend, however, its arrival looks likely later next week.

Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low 40s. Winds will turn northwest and become breezy late.

Temps will be cooler Thursday with a slight rebound Friday into the weekend. Conditions look dry into the weekend.

Next week, precip chances return along with very cold air making its way into the state. Highs may be in the 20s and 30s with overnight lows in the single digits and teens! Stay tuned!





-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett