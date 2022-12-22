OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Get ready for the bitter cold.

That arctic blast that we’ve been expecting for days is here, and you can definitely tell if you go outside.

Temperatures are dangerously low with bitter wind chills, so make sure to dress accordingly if you have to go out.

We’re expecting a dusting to 1/2″ of snow in and around the Oklahoma City metro area.

The heaviest snow is expected in northeastern Oklahoma where 1 to 4 inches is possible.

The snow will be ending this afternoon in OKC but bitter cold continues for several days!