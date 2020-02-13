Alert
Bitter Cold by Thursday Morning!

The storm system is moving away but a blast of cold Arctic Air is diving south in its wake.  No moisture with the front but bitter cold temps and strong north winds to greet you Thursday morning!  Temps teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits!  So bundle up and make sure the kiddos are dressed for it!  Good news, the cold air won’t last all that long.  Temps should rebound into the 50s and 60s by this up coming weekend!  Jon Slater

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

42° / 24°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 100% 42° 24°

Thursday

34° / 20°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 34° 20°

Friday

43° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 43° 35°

Saturday

58° / 38°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 58° 38°

Sunday

65° / 38°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 65° 38°

Monday

72° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 72° 52°

Tuesday

44° / 28°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 44° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

32°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

28°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

26°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
26°

25°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
25°

24°

6 AM
Clear
0%
24°

22°

7 AM
Clear
0%
22°

21°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
21°

23°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
23°

25°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
25°

28°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
28°

31°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
31°

33°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
33°

35°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

36°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

36°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

36°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

33°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

31°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

26°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

25°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
25°

