Bitter Cold by Thursday Morning!

The storm system is moving away but a blast of cold Arctic Air is diving south in its wake. No moisture with the front but bitter cold temps and strong north winds to greet you Thursday morning! Temps teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits! So bundle up and make sure the kiddos are dressed for it! Good news, the cold air won’t last all that long. Temps should rebound into the 50s and 60s by this up coming weekend! Jon Slater

