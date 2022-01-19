Bitter cold here now, more chill to come

Temps will continue their downward spiral through Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Look for temps overnight and into early Thursday to be in the teens with single digits north. Wind chills will be near zero. Bundle up at the bus stop in the morning!

Overnight, a few flurries may fall as far east as OKC with a light dusting west.

Highs will only head to the middle 20s Thursday with another bitter night Thursday night into Friday.

Warmer weather and sunshine returns for the weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett