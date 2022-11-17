Our next cold front is moving through our state Thursday!

As the front comes through, temps will fall and northerly winds will accelerate. Look for bitter wind chills overnight and first thing Friday. It will feel like the low to middle teens. Bundle up at the bus stop Friday!

With cloudy skies on Friday, temps will struggle just to get to the freezing point. What’s more, there may be some light snow during the day Friday. Right now, accumulations look to be light, but we will watch it.

Bedlam will be cold! Highs Saturday will only be in the middle 40s with game time temps in the 30s. Wind chills will be in the 20s!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett