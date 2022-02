With clearing skies this evening, sleet on the ground, and light winds, expect a bitter cold night with lows in the single digits. Drip those faucets if you regularly experience problems!

Friday will be sunny, but cold. Some of the roads will thaw out, but may refreeze Friday night.

A weak system will skirt to our south Saturday, and may bring a light rain/snow mix. Accumulations should be low.

Finally, we begin a long warmup Sunday as arctic air moves back north!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett