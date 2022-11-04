A strong cold front punched through the state Friday bringing strong northerly winds, storms, and much cooler temperatures to the Sooner state. Expect some severe storms to be ongoing in eastern and southeastern Oklahoma through Friday night.

Track the rain here.

With a bit of energy still leftover, some flakes of snow will likely fall in NW Oklahoma Friday night in places like Alva, Buffalo, and even Medford, all locations far north and west.

Accumulation isn’t likely.

With south winds, a quick temperature rebound has us in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett