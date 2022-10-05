Wednesday brought some light rain to the state, but not enough to help the drought at all. Thankfully, we have a little more rain in the next week’s forecast.

Look for temps in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday before a blast of cooler Fall air arrives early Friday morning. A cold front will bring an airmass that will let temps head to the upper 60s far north Friday and Saturday with low 70s elsewhere. We will return to the upper 70s to 80 by Sunday into early next week.

Rain totals will be light, but at least its something through the next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett