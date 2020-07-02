Boom or bust? Storm chances increase into holiday weekend!

Storms driven by the warmth of the afternoon will be possible all through this weekend.

Thursday night, look for muggy conditions, and a very slight storm chance. Lows will be in the middle 70s with fair skies.

Expect a 20% chance for afternoon storms Friday with continued warm and muggy conditions. Things finally begin cooling down this weekend into next week with 20 to 30 percent afternoon and evening storm chances. Any storms that form will be brief, but possibly strong with gusty winds.

By Monday and Tuesday, we will have mid to upper 80s for highs, which will be refreshing after all of this hot weather.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett